Israel's 2026 exit polls show Eisenkot narrowly ahead of Netanyahu

With no one hitting the magic number for a majority, things are pretty much up in the air.

Some exit polls favor Eisenkot while others lean toward Netanyahu, so it's anyone's game right now.

Arab-led parties have a lot of influence this time around, but opposition parties have generally been reluctant to include them in governing coalitions.

Whoever manages to build enough support will shape what comes next for Israeli politics, and possibly Netanyahu's future as prime minister.