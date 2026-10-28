Israel's 2026 exit polls show Eisenkot narrowly ahead of Netanyahu
Exit polls from Israel's 2026 elections show Gadi Eisenkot's opposition bloc just barely ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu's team.
Netanyahu's Likud party is still the biggest single group, but neither side has enough seats to form a government on its own.
Arab-led parties, expected to grab 16 to 18 seats, could end up deciding who actually gets to lead.
No Israeli majority, Arab parties pivotal
With no one hitting the magic number for a majority, things are pretty much up in the air.
Some exit polls favor Eisenkot while others lean toward Netanyahu, so it's anyone's game right now.
Arab-led parties have a lot of influence this time around, but opposition parties have generally been reluctant to include them in governing coalitions.
Whoever manages to build enough support will shape what comes next for Israeli politics, and possibly Netanyahu's future as prime minister.