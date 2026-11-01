Israel's Arab parties consider backing Gadi Eisenkot to replace Netanyahu
Israel's Arab parties, Ra'am and the Joint List, are considering backing opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to help replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After the elections ended without a clear winner, these two parties, with their combined 19 seats, could end up deciding who forms the next government.
Support would give Eisenkot 67-seat majority
If Ra'am and the Joint List support Eisenkot, his bloc would have a 67-seat majority, enough to unseat Netanyahu.
Jafar Farah confirmed both parties plan to recommend Eisenkot as prime minister to President Isaac Herzog.
Ahmad Tibi from the Joint List said they will support Eisenkot's anti-Netanyahu camp but will not join his government.
This move highlights growing frustration with Netanyahu and signals a major shift in Israel's political scene.