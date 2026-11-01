Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu calls new elections as coalition talks fail
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is sending the country back to the polls after failing to build a new government.
Talks with rival parties, including Naftali Bennett's Together and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, didn't lead anywhere.
Netanyahu says a unity government just isn't possible right now, and he plans to push hard against left-wing coalitions backed by Arab parties, especially with security concerns still looming.
Gadi Eisenkot refusal frustrates Netanyahu camp
Netanyahu's camp grew frustrated as negotiations broke down, especially after Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot refused to join his team.
Leaks about private talks with Eisenkot only made things messier within Netanyahu's camp.
With tensions high, thanks to ongoing regional issues and an investigation into alleged foreign funding in the Arab sector, Netanyahu is now shifting focus to winning over voters in what promises to be another heated election season.