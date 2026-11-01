Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu calls new elections as coalition talks fail

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is sending the country back to the polls after failing to build a new government.

Talks with rival parties, including Naftali Bennett's Together and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, didn't lead anywhere.

Netanyahu says a unity government just isn't possible right now, and he plans to push hard against left-wing coalitions backed by Arab parties, especially with security concerns still looming.