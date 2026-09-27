Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urges seizing Gaza and Lebanon
World
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is pushing for Israel to take over parts of Gaza and southern Lebanon and wants tougher military action in the West Bank.
He says this would help stop future conflicts, but his ideas have sparked strong reactions.
Smotrich calls to dismantle Palestinian Authority
Smotrich also called for dismantling the Palestinian Authority, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
As violence in the West Bank escalates, with at least 1,110 Palestinians and 49 Israelis killed during the same period since the Gaza war began, tensions are especially high ahead of Israel's October elections.
Many see Smotrich's proposals as raising the stakes in an already tense region.