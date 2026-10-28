Israel's Gadi Eisenkot seeks new government after narrow poll lead
World
Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition candidate, is aiming to form a new government after exit polls put his bloc just ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu's.
Speaking to supporters, Eisenkot said there's a clear demand for change: "The people have spoken against the continuation of Netanyahu's rule."
No clear majority, Eisenkot warns Netanyahu
Despite the slim lead, no one has a clear majority yet, so forming a stable government will not be easy.
Eisenkot highlighted the high voter turnout as a sign people want action now, not another election.
He also urged Netanyahu not to use security threats for politics, especially with tensions rising over Iran.
Next up: tough coalition negotiations in a divided political scene.