Israel's Isaac Herzog accepts election results and seeks coalition partners
Israel's President Isaac Herzog has officially accepted the November 2026 election results and is now set to meet party leaders to figure out who can actually form a government.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor former military chief Gadi Eisenkot got enough seats for a majority, so smaller parties are being approached for potential alliances.
The big question: who can pull off a working coalition?
Israel election commission finds no fraud
The election commission has confirmed everything was above board: no evidence of fraud, despite Netanyahu's claims about Arab-led parties.
There's still a security probe into possible foreign interference, but it probably won't change things.
For now, all eyes are on Herzog's talks; if no one manages to build a coalition soon, Israel could be heading back to the polls next year.