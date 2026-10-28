Israel's Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot fail to secure governing majorities
World
Israel's latest election didn't deliver a clear winner: neither Prime Minister Netanyahu nor his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, got enough seats to form a government on his own.
With the final votes still being counted, it looks like coalition talks could take a while as different groups try to team up and break the deadlock.
Israel's Arab parties could be kingmakers
Arab parties made big gains and could play kingmaker this time, but Netanyahu told his supporters he won't partner with them.
He accused these parties of serving Israel's enemies and said any alliance is off the table.
Meanwhile, Eisenkot might consider working with Arab parties if they meet certain conditions (like recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state), but that path is complicated too.