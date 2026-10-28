Israel's Palestinian parties nearly double seats, complicating Gadi Eisenkot's path

Eisenkot's bloc is just ahead of Netanyahu's in exit polls, but he cannot form a majority without help from Palestinian factions like the Joint List and Ra'am.

Mansour Abbas from Ra'am might be open to working together, given his history with right-leaning coalitions.

The Joint List is tougher, though: Eisenkot wants them to recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, which could be a sticking point.

If they cannot reach a deal, Israel could face more political gridlock or even new elections.