Israel's Palestinian parties nearly double seats, complicating Gadi Eisenkot's path
Israel's latest election has shaken things up, with Palestinian parties set to nearly double their seats in parliament, possibly going from 10 to 17 or 18.
This shift means opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot now needs support from Arab-Israeli leaders if he wants to block Netanyahu's comeback.
Eisenkot needs Joint List and Ra'am
Eisenkot's bloc is just ahead of Netanyahu's in exit polls, but he cannot form a majority without help from Palestinian factions like the Joint List and Ra'am.
Mansour Abbas from Ra'am might be open to working together, given his history with right-leaning coalitions.
The Joint List is tougher, though: Eisenkot wants them to recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, which could be a sticking point.
If they cannot reach a deal, Israel could face more political gridlock or even new elections.