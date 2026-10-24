Italy braces for protests over rising costs, over 30 mobilisations
World
Italy is bracing for big protests on Saturday, with people in cities like Rome, Milan, Bologna, Turin, and Florence rallying against rising living costs.
To keep things under control, thousands of police officers and soldiers are being deployed across more than 30 mobilisations.
Rome 1,500, Milan 1,800 officers
Rome and Milan will see the security presence, 1,500 officers in Rome and 1,800 in Milan, with drones keeping an eye on things.
Authorities are also monitoring public spaces, transport hubs, and even social media for any signs of unrest.
India has advised its citizens in Italy (and France and Belgium) to stay alert and avoid protest areas for safety.