Italy sends 500 soldiers to Milan after clashes with looters
World
Italy just sent 500 extra soldiers to Milan after last weekend's clashes between police and looters.
The government is also getting tougher on minors involved in unrest, hoping to keep things under control.
Right now, about 5,000 law enforcement officers are already on the ground.
European protests over pensions and housing
It's not just Milan: cities like Rome, Madrid, and Lisbon are seeing big protests too.
People are out demanding better pensions in Spain and affordable housing in Portugal.
Across Europe, these demonstrations are really about deeper issues like income inequality and frustration with government policies.