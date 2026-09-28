Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to kill Hassan Salameh in prison video
World
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently visited a prison to confront Hassan Salameh, a jailed Hamas operative jailed for the deadly 1996 bombings.
Ben-Gvir released/shared a video of the meeting and told Salameh directly, "I want to kill you. I want to put you to death," and shared the clip online.
Israeli law allows military death penalty
This moment comes as Israel toughens its stance on Palestinian prisoners, having passed a law in March allowing the death penalty in certain terrorism cases involving Palestinians tried in military courts.
Ben-Gvir's video has stirred controversy.
The incident highlights the 1996 bombings and the prison video.