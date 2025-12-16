'Imran Khan jailed, Munir given lifetime immunity': India shreds Pakistan

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council , linking its internal political crisis to a history of cross-border terrorism. Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni highlighted the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the banning of his party. The military's role in a "constitutional coup" through the 27th amendment was also criticized. The revision alters Article 243 to create a position of chief of defense forces. This essentially grants the army chief authority over the air force and navy.

Corruption case India highlights Khan's corruption case, alleged torture Ambassador Parvathaneni spoke at the UNSC Open Debate on "Leadership for Peace," referring to Khan's imprisonment in a €190 million corruption case since August 2023, and trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act concerning protests on May 9, 2023. "Pakistan...has a unique way of respecting the will of...people by jailing a Prime Minister, banning the ruling political party and...letting its armed forces engineer a constitutional coup through the 27th amendment and giving lifetime immunity to its Chief of Defence Forces," Parvathaneni said.

Territorial integrity India criticizes Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir India also rejected Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir as "unwarranted," accusing Islamabad of focusing on harming India. Ambassador Parvathaneni emphasized that these regions are integral parts of India. He said, "A serving non-permanent Security Council member that chooses to further this obsession in all meetings and platforms of the UN in pursuit of its divisive agenda cannot be expected to fulfill its designated responsibilities and obligations."

Treaty suspension India defends decision to suspend Indus Waters Treaty The Indian envoy defended New Delhi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, citing Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. He referred to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in a religion-based assault as evidence of ongoing support for terrorism. Parvathaneni said, "India had entered into the Indus Waters Treaty, 65 years ago, in good faith." "Throughout these....decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the Treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks."