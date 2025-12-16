Sydney beach attack: Suspects traveled to Philippines before 'ISIS-inspired' shooting

The alleged gunmen behind the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney , Australia , last weekend have been identified as father-son duo Sajid and Naveed Akram. The attack left 16 dead and 25 others hospitalized. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there is evidence that the attack was "allegedly inspired by a terrorist organization, by ISIS ."

Ongoing probe Gunmen's overseas trip under investigation The New South Wales Police Commissioner, Mal Lanyon, confirmed that both Sajid and Naveed had traveled to the Philippines in the previous month. The purpose of their trip is currently under investigation. "The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went when they were there, is under investigation at the moment," Lanyon said.

Evidence discovered Homemade explosives and ISIS flags found at crime scene The police also found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two homemade Islamic State flags in a car registered to Naveed, parked near the shooting site, according to local media reports. Naveed was arrested at the scene and is currently hospitalized with critical injuries. His father, Sajid, was shot dead by police during the incident.

Past scrutiny Naveed's association with Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Naveed, a bricklayer by profession, was under the watch of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) since October 2019. Prime Minister Albanese confirmed that he was investigated for six months over his alleged links with others. The investigation reportedly included an Islamic State cell. Following the attack, three patients remain in a critical condition. Five others are in critical but stable condition. The remainder are in a stable condition.

Community response Memorials and calls for action following Bondi attack In the wake of this tragedy, memorials have sprung up at Bondi Beach. Israeli Ambassador Amir Maimon visited the site and called on the Australian government to take necessary steps to protect Jewish lives in Australia. "Only Australians of Jewish faith are forced to worship their gods behind closed doors," he said after laying flowers at a temporary memorial.