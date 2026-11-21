Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized as son Carlos Bolsonaro says 'psychological torture'
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital after severe abdominal pain, and his son Carlos says "psychological torture" in prison is making things worse.
Carlos shared that Bolsonaro faces tight restrictions on movement and family visits while serving his sentence under house arrest on medical grounds.
Bolsonaro faces health and legal setbacks
Bolsonaro, 71, has had ongoing health problems since a 2018 stabbing that led to several surgeries.
He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for allegedly trying to overturn his 2022 election loss to President Lula.
The Bolsonaros have faced more setbacks lately. His eldest son Senator Flavio recently lost an election and left Brazil over disputed results, adding more strain to the family's already tense relationship with Lula's government.