Bolsonaro, 71, has had ongoing health problems since a 2018 stabbing that led to several surgeries.

He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for allegedly trying to overturn his 2022 election loss to President Lula.

The Bolsonaros have faced more setbacks lately. His eldest son Senator Flavio recently lost an election and left Brazil over disputed results, adding more strain to the family's already tense relationship with Lula's government.