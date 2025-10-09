Male-centric Jaish-e-Mohammed forms women's wing led by Masood Azhar's sister
What's the story
The Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched its first-ever women's wing, named "Jamaat-ul-Mominaat." The announcement was made through a letter from JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, who is also a United Nations-designated terrorist. Reportedly, recruitment for this new unit started on October 8 at the Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.
Leadership
Sadiya Azhar to head new unit
According to reports, the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will be headed by Sadiya Azhar, Azhar's sister. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7 when Indian forces targeted JeM's Markaz Subhanallah base. The recruitment drives are reportedly focusing on the wives of JeM commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at the group's centers across Pakistan.
Strategy change
JeM may use female suicide bombers
The formation of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat marks a strategic shift for JeM, which has traditionally barred women from armed or combat roles. Reports indicate that the group plans to use female suicide bombers in future terror attacks, a decision allegedly approved by Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif. While groups like Islamic State (ISIS), Boko Haram, Hamas, and the LTTE have a history of using female suicide bombers, JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have mostly shunned this approach.
Expansion plans
Expansion into India through online networks
Per reports, the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat is expected to extend its operations in India through encrypted online networks. These include Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and southern states. The group plans to use social media and WhatsApp groups for recruitment, fundraising, and propaganda. The circular announcing the formation of this women's wing also contains the date '13 Rabi-ul-Thani' (October 8, 2025), interpreted as the start date for recruitment activities.
Aftermath
Formation of women's wing after Operation Sindoor strike
The formation of the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat comes after the Indian strike on JeM's headquarters during Operation Sindoor. The attack killed 10 members of Azhar's family and four aides. Founded by Azhar in 1999 upon his release from prison in India, JeM has been linked to several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.