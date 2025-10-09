Male-centric Jaish-e-Mohammed forms women's wing led by Masood Azhar's sister  

The Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched its first-ever women's wing, named "Jamaat-ul-Mominaat." The announcement was made through a letter from JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar , who is also a United Nations-designated terrorist. Reportedly, recruitment for this new unit started on October 8 at the Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Leadership Sadiya Azhar to head new unit According to reports, the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will be headed by Sadiya Azhar, Azhar's sister. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7 when Indian forces targeted JeM's Markaz Subhanallah base. The recruitment drives are reportedly focusing on the wives of JeM commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at the group's centers across Pakistan.

Strategy change JeM may use female suicide bombers The formation of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat marks a strategic shift for JeM, which has traditionally barred women from armed or combat roles. Reports indicate that the group plans to use female suicide bombers in future terror attacks, a decision allegedly approved by Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif. While groups like Islamic State (ISIS), Boko Haram, Hamas, and the LTTE have a history of using female suicide bombers, JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have mostly shunned this approach.

Expansion plans Expansion into India through online networks Per reports, the Jamaat-ul-Mominaat is expected to extend its operations in India through encrypted online networks. These include Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and southern states. The group plans to use social media and WhatsApp groups for recruitment, fundraising, and propaganda. The circular announcing the formation of this women's wing also contains the date '13 Rabi-ul-Thani' (October 8, 2025), interpreted as the start date for recruitment activities.