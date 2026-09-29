What's '4F crisis' Jaishankar mentioned at UN 

Jaishankar said that "a large part of the world faces what I, in my address to the General Assembly, called the 4F crisis."

"On top of this, supply chain vulnerabilities are growing," he added.

He also shared highlights from his conversation on X, saying the current global landscape was marked by a paradox of "obsessive competition and deep interdependence."

"The interdependence is the reality, the competition is the sentiment," he said.