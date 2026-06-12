'No European attacked with Indian weapons': Jaishankar's Russia-Ukraine remark
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's decision to buy oil from Russia, countering Western criticism of its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, he highlighted Europe's historical and moral inconsistencies regarding India's security. "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-à-vis India," he said, according to ANI.
Energy focus
Europe sells weapons used against India, Jaishankar says
Jaishankar also emphasized India's practical approach to energy security, saying oil purchases are based on cost and availability. He noted that much of the available oil was Russian, as Europeans were buying from the Middle East, India's traditional supplier. "So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," he said. He also reiterated India's concerns over Western arms supplies used against India, adding, "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India."
US stance
US had suggested Russian oil purchases, Jaishankar recalls
Jaishankar added that the case was not recent, but had been so "for many years." India's EAM also recalled that the United States had asked India to buy Russian oil in 2022 to stabilize global energy markets after Western sanctions on Moscow. He questioned the selective application of moral standards in global trade and sanctions policy, arguing that complex issues like energy security cannot be viewed through a narrow lens.
Twitter Post
EAM S Jaishankar questions Europe's inconsistencies
#WATCH | Finland: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Europeans sell weapons which are used to attack India. Not now, for many, years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. So I think that's a reasonable point."— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026
EAM Dr S Jaishankar participated in a panel discussion at… pic.twitter.com/6StT3k9uoH