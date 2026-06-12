'No European attacked with Indian weapons': Jaishankar's Russia-Ukraine remark

Energy focus

Europe sells weapons used against India, Jaishankar says

Jaishankar also emphasized India's practical approach to energy security, saying oil purchases are based on cost and availability. He noted that much of the available oil was Russian, as Europeans were buying from the Middle East, India's traditional supplier. "So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," he said. He also reiterated India's concerns over Western arms supplies used against India, adding, "Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India."