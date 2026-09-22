Global order under stress; need for stronger multilateralism: Jaishankar
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for stronger multilateralism to tackle rising geopolitical tensions and global competition. He was speaking at the first Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. The summit was co-chaired by Jaishankar and European Council President António Costa.
Cooperation call
Jaishankar calls for reformed multilateralism
In his address at the summit, Jaishankar stressed the need for greater international cooperation to tackle ongoing conflicts and emerging technologies.
He also called for a reformed multilateralism with more participative discussions and transparent decision-making.
"We meet at a time when the global order is under stress," he said, adding that unchecked pressures could undermine international cooperation.
Global challenges
Global challenges requiring international cooperation
Jaishankar also highlighted several global challenges that depend on countries' willingness to cooperate.
These include peace and international security, climate action, emerging technologies, countering terrorism, development finance, countering terrorism, strengthening supply chains, disaster resilience and pandemic preparedness.
He said these are "very real issues" that require a collective effort from nations across the world.
UNSC support
Slovakia backs India's UN Security Council permanent seat bid
Meanwhile, Slovakia has backed India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said India deserves a place at the UN's top decision-making body as a leading country of the Global South and an emerging power in the Indo-Pacific.
Blanar's remarks came after Jaishankar attended the first high-level Visegrad Group (V4) plus India meeting during UNGA.
Delegation leadership
Jaishankar to address UNGA on September 26
Jaishankar is currently leading the Indian delegation at the 81st UN General Assembly high-level week in New York. He will address the General Debate on September 26.
The V4 countries, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia, held their first ministerial-level meeting with India in this new format during this high-level week.