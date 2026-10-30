Jaishankar to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta
What's the story
On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta, United States, chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to news agency PTI. Jaishankar arrived on Thursday to attend the two-day event. The focus of the discussions will be on improving energy supply chains and enhancing cooperation on common economic and security challenges.
Discussion topics
Address by Rubio on geopolitical issues
The meeting will kick off with an address by Rubio on geopolitical issues. This will be followed by a session on energy and economic growth.
The US Department of State had earlier said, "Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is returning the G20 to its core economic mission of driving growth, strengthening economic security."
Economic stability
Addressing geopolitical crises impacting global economy
The US Department of State also stressed its intention to work with G20 partners on geopolitical crises causing global economic shocks.
These include threats to freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains.
The discussions will set the stage for President Donald Trump's G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami on December 14-15.
The foreign ministers of the QUAD countries, India, the US, Japan, and Australia, will also meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
Quad meeting
Quad foreign ministers to meet on sidelines of G20 meeting
This meeting will be the group's second this year, with the previous one held in New Delhi in May.
A leaders' summit is likely to be hosted by the US in the Philippines next month.
After the G20 and QUAD meetings in Atlanta, Jaishankar will head to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from November 1-4.