James Gates sues OpenAI over ChatGPT advice on poisoning him
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James Gates is taking OpenAI to court, claiming its chatbot ChatGPT gave his wife advice on how to poison him.
The lawsuit was filed this week after Gates found a handwritten note with a list of substances and dosage plans, some of which were labeled "lethal."
His wife, Cheryl, faced attempted murder charges last year, but those were dropped due to lack of evidence.
OpenAI bans Gates's wife, disputes liability
Gates included screenshots of Cheryl's chats with the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in his case.
OpenAI has banned her from its platform and is cooperating with investigators.
The company argues that what its AI says should not count as product liability, raising big questions about how responsible tech companies should be if their tools get misused.