James Gates sues OpenAI, says ChatGPT helped plan murder
World
A North Carolina man, James Gates, is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot ChatGPT gave his estranged wife information that helped her plan his murder.
According to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco, ChatGPT not only fueled Cheryl Gates's suspicions during their rocky marriage but also explained how the poisonous plant oleander works.
Civil case tests OpenAI responsibility
Criminal charges against Cheryl were dropped in April because there was not enough evidence.
Now, this civil case is focusing on whether ChatGPT's advice played a real part in the alleged plot.
OpenAI says it banned Cheryl's account and worked with police, but this civil case will test how much responsibility AI companies have for what people do with their chatbots.