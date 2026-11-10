Jamia Ashrafia fire near Dhaka sends 79 students to hospital
A fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa near Dhaka, sending 79 students to the hospital after they inhaled smoke.
Most are still under observation, with four in critical condition and one needing a ventilator.
Thankfully, no one had visible burns, but doctors are keeping a close watch on everyone for the next few days.
Second-floor short circuit triggers safety concerns
The fire started from an electrical short circuit on the second floor and quickly filled the building with smoke.
Firefighters managed to control it fast, but this incident is a serious reminder of why schools need better safety checks to protect students in the future.