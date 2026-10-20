'Jane Doe' says Kotlikoff disbelieved her after 7-man sexual assault

Doe's letter points to a January 2025 meeting where Kotlikoff allegedly made a comment that shook her trust in the administration.

Kotlikoff responded that he was deeply disturbed by how she felt, but said his words weren't aimed at her.

The case has led to expulsions, suspensions, and a lawsuit against Cornell, the Chi Phi fraternity, seven of its former brothers, and her sorority.

With criticism still swirling over how the school handled things, faculty are set to discuss a possible no-confidence vote against Kotlikoff later this month.