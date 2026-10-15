Jane Doe suing 7 Cornell fraternity members faces swatting incidents

Jane Doe, the person suing seven Cornell fraternity members for sexual assault, has been hit with multiple swatting incidents since filing her complaint.

One happened on October 6, when a fake 9-1-1 call claimed the caller was inside the home, had shot his mother, turned the gun on his sister, and was "going to kill her also," and then called back saying he was armed with an AR-15 and would kill everyone in the house, putting her boyfriend and brother in a scary situation.