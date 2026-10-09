Jane Doe texts reveal fallout after alleged Cornell gang rape

In one message sent just after the incident at Chi Phi house, Doe wrote to Newell: "I don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf," Jane Doe said.

"This was part of the processing that she was going through, denial, shame and ultimately acceptance," said attorney Thomas Giuffra.

Doe says she was drugged and assaulted by fraternity members; Newell later expressed regret about that night.

The case led to expulsions but no immediate charges, sparking debate over how universities handle sexual assault and calls for a reckoning of how sexual assault allegations are handled on college campuses as legal proceedings continue.