Jane Doe withdraws claim against Orazio Petito in Cornell lawsuit

The case against Petito was officially dismissed on Tuesday. His lawyer said "justice was served" and "We're pleased with the dismissal of the case against my client, and justice was served,".

Meanwhile, Doe criticized Cornell's president for how her report was handled, saying she felt unsupported.

No criminal charges were filed against the other accused members, though two were expelled and Chi Phi fraternity's chapter was shut down, sparking ongoing debate about Greek life at Cornell.