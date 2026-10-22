Jane Doe withdraws claim against Orazio Petito in Cornell lawsuit
Jane Doe, the plaintiff in the "Cornell seven" sexual assault case, initially named Orazio Petito in her civil lawsuit and has now withdrawn her claim against him.
The lawsuit, filed in September 2026, accused seven fraternity members of assault at a 2024 party, but Petito was not accused of sexual assault.
Case against Orazio Petito dismissed
The case against Petito was officially dismissed on Tuesday. His lawyer said "justice was served" and "We're pleased with the dismissal of the case against my client, and justice was served,".
Meanwhile, Doe criticized Cornell's president for how her report was handled, saying she felt unsupported.
No criminal charges were filed against the other accused members, though two were expelled and Chi Phi fraternity's chapter was shut down, sparking ongoing debate about Greek life at Cornell.