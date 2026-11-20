Januka Dhital with Helen Keller Intl aids Nepal flood survivors
After severe floods in Nepal, women like Januka Dhital are stepping up to support their communities.
Working with Helen Keller Intl, Dhital helps postpartum mothers, pregnant women, and children under five, especially important since the 100,000-some people whose lives have been upended, and local health centers and schools are damaged.
She says simply, "I go out into the community, we work with postpartum mothers, pregnant women and children under five," as many families have lost everything.
Bridges washed away hamper Nepal aid
With more than 100 bridges washed away, reaching remote villages is a huge challenge for aid workers.
Food shortages mean survivors rely on instant meals after losing crops and gardens.
Despite these obstacles, and with winter coming fast, women aid workers keep showing up, handing out supplies and cash to families in need to help their communities rebuild.