After severe floods in Nepal, women like Januka Dhital are stepping up to support their communities.

Working with Helen Keller Intl, Dhital helps postpartum mothers, pregnant women, and children under five, especially important since the 100,000-some people whose lives have been upended, and local health centers and schools are damaged.

She says simply, "I go out into the community, we work with postpartum mothers, pregnant women and children under five," as many families have lost everything.