Japan creates disaster prevention agency and urges 7 day preparation
Japan just set up a Disaster Prevention Agency and is encouraging people to be disaster-ready: think stocking up on food and water for seven days.
The agency's goal is to help the country respond faster when disasters hit, but it is also reminding everyone that emergency crews might not reach you right away, especially if something big like the predicted Nankai Trough earthquake (which has a 90% chance of happening in the next 30 years) strikes.
Japan officials outline household preparedness steps
Officials suggest checking if your home is earthquake-resistant, especially if it was built before 1981.
They also recommend securing furniture and appliances, planning evacuation routes, and keeping an emergency kit with basics like water, tissues, and portable toilets.
Disaster Minister Goshi Hosono has urged citizens to take responsibility for their own safety and prepare for emergencies.
Regional disaster bureaus are expected to have their locations finalized by summer 2027 and become operational by July 2028 too.