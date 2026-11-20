Japan's Takaichi receives cold shoulder at APEC summit in China
What's the story
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was given a cold reception at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. This marks the first visit by a Japanese PM to China since 2019. Unlike other world leaders, such as United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who received elaborate receptions, Takaichi's welcome was subdued. She was greeted by retired Chinese diplomat Zhang Qiyue at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport with a modest guard of honor.
Diplomatic snub
Japanese media criticize China's treatment of Takaichi
The reception drew criticism from Japanese media and officials.
A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official told Mainichi Shimbun that the treatment was a lack of basic diplomatic courtesy and disrespectful.
Japanese news agency Jiji reported China gave Takaichi the "cold shoulder," while Kyodo noted young people welcoming other leaders with bouquets were absent when her aircraft landed.
Seating arrangement
Diplomatic distance also visible during summit
The diplomatic distance was also visible during the summit. In the official leaders' photograph, Takaichi stood far from Xi, Trump, and Putin.
At the summit meeting table, she was seated seven places away from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Although they exchanged handshakes twice, no formal bilateral meeting took place between them.
Bilateral meeting
Takaichi's only bilateral meeting was with Putin
Takaichi's only bilateral meeting was a 30-minute exchange with Putin. During this meeting, she raised concerns about a detained Japanese journalist and sought protection for Japanese companies in Russia.
The frosty reception came amid deteriorating relations between Tokyo and Beijing over Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan.
In November 2025, she had said that a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan's survival and trigger the deployment of its Self-Defense Forces.
Diplomatic dispute
Beijing demands retraction of Taiwan remarks from Takaichi
Beijing strongly objected to Takaichi's remarks, calling them "wrongful and dangerous." China demands she retract them as it views Taiwan as part of its territory.
The dispute has affected economic and cultural relations between the two countries.
China has tightened restrictions on exports of critical minerals and rare earth materials used in various industries.
Cultural impact
Cultural exchanges between Japan and China affected by diplomatic row
Despite the tensions, Takaichi reiterated Tokyo's position on Taiwan during a press conference at the summit.
She said there had been "no change whatsoever" in Japan's position as per the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique.
The diplomatic row has also impacted cultural exchanges between China and Japan. Two giant pandas returned to China from Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in January, leaving Japan without pandas for the first time since diplomatic ties were normalized in 1972.