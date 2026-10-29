Japan eyes Indian ranges for Type 25 missiles and drones
World
Japan is looking at Indian test ranges to try out its Type 25 anti-ship missiles and some small attack drones.
General Masayoshi Arai, who leads Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, said they are checking if these sites can help them make the most of the missile's 1,000-kilometer range.
Site visits happened earlier this month, according to reports.
Part of Japan India defense partnership
This move is part of Japan's bigger plan to boost its coastal defenses with advanced technology and work more closely with other countries, India included.
The idea was highlighted during this year's India-Japan summit in New Delhi, where leaders held bilateral talks and reviewed the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
It is all about building stronger ties in the Indo-Pacific region.