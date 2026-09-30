Japan hikes visa renewals and permanent residency fees October 1
Heads up if you're planning to stay in Japan long-term: starting October 1, the cost to renew your visa or apply for permanent residency is about to get a lot steeper.
Permanent residency applications will jump from 10,000 yen to 200,000 yen, and renewing your visa could cost up to 75,000 yen depending on how long you plan to stay.
Officials say it's all about keeping up with the growing number of foreign residents and updating their policies.
Visa-free visitors must complete online form
If you're from one of 74 countries and regions that currently enjoy short-term visa-free visits to Japan, things will change in fiscal 2028.
Before your trip, you'll need to fill out an online form with basic info like your name and reason for visiting:
Japan will check this against criminal records as part of new immigration rules aimed at preventing overstays.
It's all part of the country's move toward tighter but smoother border control.