Japan hikes visa renewals and permanent residency fees October 1

Heads up if you're planning to stay in Japan long-term: starting October 1, the cost to renew your visa or apply for permanent residency is about to get a lot steeper.

Permanent residency applications will jump from 10,000 yen to 200,000 yen, and renewing your visa could cost up to 75,000 yen depending on how long you plan to stay.

Officials say it's all about keeping up with the growing number of foreign residents and updating their policies.