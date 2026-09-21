Typhoon Dujuan approaches Tokyo, evacuation orders issued for 1.6M people
What's the story
Japan is preparing for a major weather event, with Typhoon Dujuan approaching Tokyo. The storm has already prompted evacuation orders for over 1.6 million people across five prefectures: Ibaraki, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a level five emergency warning for flooding and landslides in Oshima town and parts of the Izu islands.
Storm details
Storm could dump up to 350mm of rain
Typhoon Dujuan, Japan's 25th storm of the year, is packing winds of up to 130km/h and gusts reaching 194km/h.
The storm could dump as much as 350mm of rain on the Tokai region alone.
It has already caused landslides in the Kanto region and power outages for around 4,000 households.
Persistent heavy rain is forecast for the rest of Monday, with up to 250mm (10in) around the Kanto region
Storm trajectory
Typhoon passes through Izu archipelago
The typhoon has passed through the Izu archipelago and is moving northeastward along Honshu's coast over the next 24 hours/
The BBC reported a resident near Tokyo's Meguro River monitoring water levels closely, while another in Kanagawa's Yokosuka City reported a landslide that crushed a house.
Firefighters are conducting rescue operations amid heavy rainfall.
Safety warnings
'Imminent threat to life' in landslide-prone areas
Japan's Meteorological Agency has warned that it is "extremely likely that some form of disaster has already occurred in landslide-prone areas and similar zones"
The agency's chief forecaster, Takuya Hosomi, said Alert Level 4 is in effect for regions including the northern Izu Islands and Chiba Prefecture.
Authorities are advising residents to ensure their safety immediately.
Travel disruptions
Flights, trains suspended due to storm
The approaching storm has led to the cancellation of nearly 500 flights at Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, according to aviation tracker Flightradar24.
Some bullet trains on the Tokaido commuter line have also been suspended.
The Asian Games in Nagoya have been affected, with an equestrian event postponed due to safety concerns.