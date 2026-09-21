Typhoon Dujuan approaches Tokyo, evacuation orders issued for 1.6M people

Typhoon Dujuan, Japan's 25th storm of the year, is packing winds of up to 130km/h and gusts reaching 194km/h.

The storm could dump as much as 350mm of rain on the Tokai region alone.

It has already caused landslides in the Kanto region and power outages for around 4,000 households.

Persistent heavy rain is forecast for the rest of Monday, with up to 250mm (10in) around the Kanto region