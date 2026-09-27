Japan records more than 100,000 centenarians for 1st time
Japan just hit a new record: for the first time ever, more than 100,000 people in the country are 100 years old or older.
The official count is now at 107,677 centenarians, according to a government report released on September 15.
This big milestone was announced right around Respect for the Aged Day, a national celebration of older citizens.
Women 87.6% of Japan's centenarians
Women make up 87.6% of Japan's centenarians, with 94,298 women compared to 13,379 men.
Health minister Kenichiro Ueno said "The factors contributing to the increase in the elderly population [include] improvements in living conditions, diet, nutrition and advances in medical technology,".
Japan's oldest person right now is Fuyo Kishimoto at 114.
The steady rise in centenarians has increased for 56 consecutive years, pretty inspiring!