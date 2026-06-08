Japan's youngest female mayor becomes 1st to take maternity leave

Gender gap

Kawata's decision sparks national debate

Kawata's decision has highlighted the gender equality issues in Japan, where women make up less than 15% of the House of Representatives, according to the data shared by IPU Parline. The country only elected its first female prime minister last year. Despite criticism on social media about her absence being a waste of taxpayers' money, Kawata said she has received support from those she spoke to in person, claiming they have been "incredibly understanding."