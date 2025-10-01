Japan arms warship with US missiles capable of 1,600km strikes

Japan is set to upgrade one of its warships with US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. The move comes amid rising military tensions in the region, particularly from China and North Korea. The JS Chokai, a guided-missile destroyer equipped with Aegis technology, is headed to the US for a year-long deployment. During this period, it will be modified and trained to launch these advanced weapons systems.

Strategic upgrade Missiles can strike deep inside China, North Korea The Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of about 1,600km, will give Japan the ability to strike targets deep inside China or NorthKorea. This capability is part of Tokyo's larger plan to bolster its defense spending against regional threats. The move comes after a deal was signed between Japan and the US in early 2024 for the acquisition of 400 Tomahawks.

Rising threats Japan's defense minister on rising threats Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani has described the current security environment as the "most severe and complex" since World War II. The annual white paper released by the Defense Ministry in July also identified China's military activities as "the greatest strategic challenge" to Japan. Nakatani noted that Beijing is "rapidly enhancing its military capability" while "intensifying" activities around the region, particularly near disputed territories like the Senkaku Islands.

Dual purpose Offensive weapons? Despite Japan touting the Tomahawk's "defense capabilities," these missiles are considered offensive weapons. A US Navy fact sheet on the missiles describes them as being "used for deep land-attack warfare." When Japan sought to purchase the Tomahawks in 2023, China criticized the move as a violation of Tokyo's post-World War II "pacifist constitution," which limited its military to a defensive role only.