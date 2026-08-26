Japan will lower residence fees for these foreign nationals
What's the story
Japan has announced plans to reduce residence-related fees for some foreign nationals suffering from severe financial hardship. The move comes as part of a new fee structure that will come into effect on October 1. However, the decision has drawn criticism from refugee support groups as most asylum seekers may not qualify for the reduction.
Fee details
Major hike in permanent residency fee
Under the new fee structure, a one-year visa will cost ¥33,000 while visas valid for five years or more will cost ¥75,000.
The current charge for changing or renewing residence status is ¥6,000.
However, the fee for permanent residency permission will see a major hike from ¥10,000 to a whopping ¥200,000.
Fee reduction
Reduced fees for those facing financial hardship
The Japanese government has said that eligible applicants facing financial difficulties will only have to pay ¥10,000 for residence status renewals or changes.
For them, the permanent residency fee will also be reduced to ¥20,000.
However, it's worth noting that the government won't fully waive fees for those facing financial hardship.
Full exemptions will only be given to foreign nationals with "diplomatic" or "official" residence status.
Exemption limits
Limited exemptions have drawn criticism
The guidelines for fee reductions have defined 12 categories for humanitarian consideration. These include recognized refugees, asylum seekers, spouses of Japanese nationals, and single parents. However, the limited exemptions have drawn criticism from refugee support organizations, who argue that the conditions are "too narrow."
Assistance details
Temporary government assistance for asylum seekers
Asylum seekers in Japan may get government assistance for living and other expenses for four months if authorities determine that they are in extreme poverty.
However, the number of recipients has been limited as many asylum seekers are allowed to work while their applications are being reviewed.
According to the immigration agency, Japan received 11,298 asylum applications in 2025, but only 518 people got such assistance in fiscal 2025.