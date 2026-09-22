Japan's JET program opens to Indian graduates seeking ALT roles
Japan's JET cultural exchange program is now open to Indian graduates who want to work as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs).
The move, announced by First Secretary at the Embassy of Japan in India, Kobayashi Takashi, at Osmania University, aims to boost cultural exchange and highlight the professional opportunities and prospects available to selected candidates.
Kobayashi Takashi details jet application steps
Started in 1987, the JET program offers young graduates a unique way to kick-start their careers while exploring Japanese culture.
At the seminar, Takashi walked students through the application steps and the application and selection process.
If you're interested, more details and how-tos are up on the Japanese embassy's website; it's definitely worth checking out if you're looking for an adventure abroad!