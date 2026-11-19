Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi receives low-level greeting at APEC summit
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not receive the warm greeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen that other leaders like Trump and Putin received.
Instead, she was greeted by a lower-level official, highlighting just how tense things are between Japan and China right now.
This was her first visit to China since taking office, but it was clear there is still plenty of friction.
Sanae Takaichi's Taiwan comments anger Beijing
The cold vibes trace back to Takaichi's 2025 comments about Taiwan, where she suggested Japan might send self-defense forces if China threatened its security.
Beijing was not happy and hit back with travel warnings, canceled exchanges, and even caused pandas that had been kept at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo to depart Japan, a pretty strong signal things were not okay.
At APEC, while China chatted with US and Russian leaders, Takaichi barely got more than a quick hello from Xi Jinping.