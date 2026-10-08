Jared Kushner and Kirill Dmitriev discuss US Nord Stream investor
World
US Special Envoy Jared Kushner and Russian adviser Kirill Dmitriev, a close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are quietly talking about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines.
These pipelines have been shut since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and any restart is still blocked by US and EU sanctions.
Germany not backing Nord Stream reopening
Germany isn't on board with reopening Nord Stream, having already found other energy options.
Meanwhile, Russia is also chatting with Germany's AfD party about possible gas deals.
There's talk of selling off a collection of businesses, from oil refineries to petrol stations in Europe and elsewhere, which are owned by Russian energy company Lukoil too, which could mean US sanctions being lifted.