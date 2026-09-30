JD Vance calls frontier AI companies' regulation request 'Trojan horse'
World
After a big White House meeting with President Trump and top tech leaders, US Vice President JD Vance voiced worries about the risks of artificial intelligence.
While he agrees that some rules are needed, he's not convinced by frontier AI companies asking for government regulation.
He even called it a "Trojan horse," hinting they might have hidden motives.
AI firms adopt voluntary safety plan
Instead of strict new laws, AI firms have agreed to a voluntary safety plan.
This means they'll set up their own checks and let outside experts review their work, aiming to keep things safe without slowing down innovation.
Vance supports this balanced approach: he wants smart oversight but doesn't want too many rules holding back new ideas or tech progress.