'Anyone who attacks my wife...': JD Vance slams racist attacks

United States Vice President JD Vance has slammed far-right commentator Nick Fuentes and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for their comments about his wife, Usha Vance. Usha Vance is an American of Indian descent. In an interview with UnHerd, he said, "Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh#t." He added that all forms of ethnic hatred are unacceptable within the conservative movement.

Heritage defense Vance condemns racism, defends wife's heritage Fuentes has repeatedly used racist slurs against Usha and called Vance a "race traitor" for marrying her. Psaki also made comments about Usha on her show, MS Now, suggesting she might need to be "rescued" from her husband. She said, "Like, are you OK? Please blink four times, we'll...come over here. We'll save you." Vance has slammed both Fuentes and Psaki for their remarks, saying racism is wrong and people should be judged by their actions, not race or ethnicity.

Policy criticism Vance criticizes policies discriminating against white people Vance has claimed that for the last five to ten years, many political leaders have supported policies that allow or even encourage discrimination against white people in college admissions and jobs. He claimed that policies under President Biden's administration have affected his children, who are of mixed race. "If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who...discriminate against white men should occupy many hours," he added.