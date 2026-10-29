Jeddah Indian Consulate seeks added air connectivity for affected passengers
World
Good news if you're in Saudi Arabia and need to get back to India, especially if travel disruptions have affected you.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is continuing discussions with airlines to facilitate additional air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India and share updated flight options, aiming to make things smoother for affected passengers, including Umrah pilgrims.
Flynas expands Dammam India routes
Flynas has stepped up with extra flights from Dammam to six Indian cities: Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, and Kochi.
The consulate's also sharing updates on flight options from other Saudi cities like Jeddah, Madinah, Dammam, and Riyadh, so Indian travelers now have more ways getting home.