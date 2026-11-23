Jensen Huang faces Congress over alleged affair with Alice Huang
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is about to face some tough questions from Congress after President Trump controversially brought him back as chief.
Lawmakers will hold closed-door questioning before three House committees on Dec. 1 and a public Senate hearing on Dec. 3, sparked by an allegation that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.
The situation has raised major concerns about national security and tech ties with China.
Bipartisan backlash despite NVIDIA stock surge
Huang's return, reportedly backed by the US government, has caused backlash from both parties in Congress.
Some leaders, like Senator Chuck Schumer, say Trump put personal interests first and are promising a thorough investigation.
Even though NVIDIA's stock jumped more than 30%, lawmakers like Elizabeth Warren still worry about security risks, especially around exporting advanced tech to China.
With Democrats taking over Congress soon, expect more scrutiny on how this impacts U.S.-China relations and the future of American tech companies.