Jensen Huang faces suspected Chinese spy as Musk quip resurfaces
Elon Musk's old comment ("If she's a 10, you're an asset") is trending again as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang faces claims he was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy.
The buzz started after reports surfaced that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang (no relation), who used to work for Megaspeed, a company linked to NVIDIA's AI chip business.
NVIDIA launches independent investigation
NVIDIA has kicked off an independent investigation after US authorities flagged Alice as likely connected to Chinese intelligence, raising security concerns.
Jensen Huang has admitted to the affair but says he's staying on as CEO and will fully cooperate with the probe.
A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation and examine all available information.