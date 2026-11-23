Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA president, CEO and director
NVIDIA's CEO drama just took a turn: Jensen Huang is back in charge after resigning on November 12 and being reinstated as president, CEO and director.
Trump welcomed Huang's return, and the US attorney general said the US government does not possess evidence that he engaged in any unlawful conduct.
Trump even called Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure," highlighting how important he is to NVIDIA and the US tech scene.
Top US officials backed Jensen Huang
Huang's quick reinstatement wasn't just about clearing his name: the decision was also influenced by top US officials who see his leadership as crucial for NVIDIA's future.
While he's back at the helm, NVIDIA will keep looking into its compliance with US export rules, just to be sure everything checks out.