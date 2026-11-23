US senator compares Jensen Huang's affair with 'Helen of Troy'
What's the story
US Senator John Kennedy has drawn a parallel between the alleged affair of former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang with a suspected Chinese spy and the legendary tale of Helen of Troy. The Louisiana Republican made the comment during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press. He was asked if Huang's affair had jeopardized US national security, considering NVIDIA's chips are at the forefront of AI technology.
Controversy
Huang's resignation from NVIDIA
Huang resigned as NVIDIA's CEO on November 12, after allegations of extramarital affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, and two other NVIDIA employees.
Alice was the executive director of Megaspeed International, a company that allegedly facilitated around $12 billion in chip sales in violation of US export controls.
The Donald Trump administration has banned the sale of advanced AI chips to China.
Acquisition
China suspected to have acquired NVIDIA's advanced AI chips
On CNN's State of the Union, Jay Clayton, the national intelligence director under Trump, suspected that China had managed to acquire some of NVIDIA's most advanced AI chips.
"There are chips that have ended up in places that they should not," he also told Fox News Sunday.
This further complicates the controversy surrounding Huang and his alleged connections with Chinese espionage efforts.
Inquiry
Kennedy's comments on the matter
Kennedy said he was more interested in how China managed to bypass US export controls than what Huang did.
He wanted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to explain this.
"Mr Huang... did what he did. I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy," Kennedy said during the interview.
Scrutiny
Officials accused of ignoring warnings
Lutnick has been accused of ignoring warnings that Megaspeed was illegally exporting chips to China.
Other senior officials, including Bessent, had pushed for the company to be placed on a trade blacklist.
However, enforcement was delayed by the Commerce Department.
Kennedy suggested that officials in the department were either "so incompetent you wouldn't put them in charge of a food truck," or "they knowlingly allowed this to happen."