Jerry Herberger arrested in Duncan after allegedly shooting at trick-or-treaters
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Halloween in Duncan, Oklahoma took an unexpected turn when Jerry Herberger, a former judge, was arrested for allegedly shooting at trick-or-treaters.
Police say police were called just after 8pm
When officers arrived, Herberger reportedly pointed his gun at one of the responding officers but eventually complied with police commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Jerry Herberger charged, released on bond
Herberger is now facing major charges like assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and having a firearm while intoxicated.
He was booked into jail but was subsequently released on bond.