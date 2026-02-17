Rights activist Jesse Jackson, who marched alongside Martin Luther, dies 

Reverend Jesse Jackson, a prominent civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr., died peacefully on Tuesday morning. He was 84. His family confirmed the news in a statement. No cause of death was given. Jackson was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease that affects movement and balance. He had previously revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2017.

Early activism Early life and beginnings in activism Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson was an honors student who won a football scholarship to the University of Illinois. He studied there before transferring to the Agricultural and Technical College, where he graduated in 1964. His activism began with local efforts to desegregate public facilities and soon led him to join King Jr.'s Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

Leadership roles His work in the civil rights movement At SCLC, Jackson led Operation Breadbasket, a community empowerment campaign. After King's assassination in 1968, he founded People United to Save Humanity (PUSH) in Chicago. In 1984, he finished third, and in 1988, he finished second in Democratic presidential nomination race. Despite not holding office, Jackson remained a major political figure, championing the release of foreign nationals held in Kuwait, acting as a "shadow senator" to lobby for Washington, DC's statehood and serving as a special envoy under Bill Clinton.

