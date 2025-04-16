Jesus Christ's body inside Giza Pyramid? Expert makes bombshell claim
What's the story
A British researcher, Dr. Paul Warner, has suggested that Jesus Christ's burial site and the Ark of the Covenant may be hidden inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.
His research suggests these historical artifacts are located in a secret chamber, described as a "double cave," under this ancient structure.
The Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities was informed of this discovery after 10 years of painstaking research by Dr. Warner.
Sealed chamber
Artifacts concealed behind stone block
Dr. Warner's research indicates that Jesus Christ's final resting place and the Ark of the Covenant could be concealed behind a stone block sealing the southern passageway's subterranean chamber.
He submitted his findings to the Science Office Director in Christmas 2021, who lauded it as "a scientific revolution [...] for the benefit of all humanity."
He says that extensive fieldwork and sophisticated surveys within Egypt's iconic structure substantiate this hypothesis.
Fieldwork evidence
Discovery hailed as scientific revolution
Dr. Warner's extensive research uncovered human-made formations beyond the obstructing stone in the southern corridor of the Great Pyramid.
According to the Daily Star, his video and photographic records are among the first images to emerge from this remote part of the original pyramid structure, carved out of bedrock itself.
After sharing his research data with Egyptian officials, Dr. Warner was appointed as a consultant for the Scan Pyramids Mission.
Scan Pyramids Mission
Dr. Warner collaborates with international team
This international consortium, which includes scientists and engineers from France, Canada, Japan, and Egypt, is using muon radiation particles to peer deep inside the pyramids.
"After meeting at the office of Ahmed Issa (Minister for Tourism and Antiquities Egypt) on 20th October 2022, Egypt agreed to receive my research data free of charge in return for a commitment that the Scan Pyramids Mission would radiate beyond the block in the subterranean chamber," Dr. Warner revealed.
Scientific method
Dr. Warner's approach is secular
Dr. Warner, a non-religious person, took a strictly secular route to his research.
He located these artifacts' exact location using the "scientific method" and triangulated data from all three Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.
Supplementing this with ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform clay tablets' records, he used Etymology to prove his theory that 'Mount Sinai,' 'Mountain of Israel,' 'Mount of Olives,' 'Mount Zion,' and Quran's 'Mountain of Light' were one and the same mountain—the Great Pyramid of Egypt.
Potential impact
Warner's discovery could foster peace
Dr. Warner believes his discovery could foster peace in the Middle East and has expressed a desire for the last stone block to be removed this year.
He envisions the Ark being displayed as the 'Jewel of the Nile' at the new Grand Egyptian Museum's opening, adjacent to Giza's Pyramids site.
Eli Escusido, Director General of Israel Antiquities Authority, has wished Dr. Warner success in his mission to unveil these hidden artifacts.