Jharkhand yoga instructors killed in Da Lat crash after classes
Raja Kumar Verma, 26, and Vinay Yadav, 23, both yoga instructors from Jharkhand, lost their lives after their motorcycle skidded on a wet road and crashed into a car in Da Lat, Vietnam.
The accident happened on September 25 while they were returning after their yoga classes.
Verma passed away at the scene, while Yadav died two days later in the hospital.
Jharkhand govt offers ₹5L each
Their families back in Jharkhand are struggling to cover the high costs of bringing their bodies home: Verma's family needs ₹20 lakh for repatriation and has reached out to local officials for help.
The state government has stepped in, promising ₹5 lakh each under its migrant worker support scheme.
As Labor Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav said, the government stands with the families and assistance and compensation would be provided to them in accordance with the rules, hoping this support eases some of the burden during such a difficult time.